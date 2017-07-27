Stolen SUV Recovered In Nevada; Rock Springs Man In Custody

NEVADA — An SUV stolen in Rock Springs has been recovered in Nevada and the man driving it is behind bars.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the theft of the 2013 Ford Explorer has been under investigation since it was reported stolen on July 18. Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller developed lead information that identified a suspect: 18-year-old Joshua Rose, who lived nearby and was unaccounted for.

Five days later, on July 23, a Nevada state trooper spotted the vehicle in Elko, Nevada, and stopped it. Rose was driving the Explorer and was taken into custody without incident.

Lowell said arrangements are being made for Rose’s return to Sweetwater County. In the meantime, he remains at the Elko County Jail, where his bond has been set at $20,000.