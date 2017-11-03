Storm Arriving In North & West; Check Conditions Before Travelling

Another system is moving through the area bringing snow, expected to be heavy at times, to the western and northwestern mountains through Sunday morning. Lower elevations will see rain mixing with the snow. Gusty winds may produce drifting and blowing snow causing hazardous travel conditions. A series of systems will keep precipitation chances in the forecast, mainly west of the Divide, through the week.

Check Road Conditions

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A slight chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.