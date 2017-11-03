Storm Causing Yellowstone Road Closures

YELLOWSTONE — Winter storms are causing significant road closures in Yellowstone.
- At this time, only the road from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana remains open.
- It’s possible that roads will be closed through the weekend (nearly all roads close for the season at 8 am on Monday, November 6).
- Weather forecasts call for a total snow accumulation of up to two feet in some areas through Sunday morning.
- Please check road status at go.nps.gov/YellRoads or (307) 344-2117 before traveling to the park.