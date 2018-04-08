Light to moderate snow showers will continue across the western mountains and far west valleys today and tonight. An unsettled northwest flow will spread scattered rain and snow showers across north and central Wyoming Sunday afternoon and evening. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms with small hail will also be possible. Windy conditions will prevail across southern Wyoming with isolated to scattered rain and snow showers. Drier weather will then prevail Monday and Tuesday with much warmer temperatures expected on Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.