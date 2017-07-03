Stranded Boaters Found Safe On Flaming Gorge

FLAMING GORGE — A stranded party of boaters is safe after spending the night on the shore of Flaming Gorge.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said his agency was contacted at about 10:45 pm on Sunday night by a Colorado woman in the area of Big Firehole. She reported that several family members were part of a group of five boaters who had left Firehole in a cream-colored Glasstron that day but had not returned.

Deputies began a search, and at about 1:10 am, Deputy Sheriffs Scott Morris and Brad Wallendorff found the unoccupied boat grounded on the bank about seven shoreline miles north of the Big Firehole Boat ramp on the Gorge’s eastern side. Morris and Wallendorff noted footprints that indicated the party had left the boat and walked south.

The search continued through the night, and at around 8:00 am on Monday a boating party spotted the stranded group some two shoreline miles south of their grounded boat and transported them to Big Firehole.

Lowell identified the rescuers as Trevor Houser, Niobe Houser, Trevor Ashby, and Matt Angel, all of Castle Rock, Colorado.