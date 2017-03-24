Stranded Rock Springs Couple Rescued

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs couple stranded in a remote area north of Rock Springs was rescued by Sweetwater County deputies Thursday evening.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the couple was on an outing in the Boars Tusk area Thursday afternoon when they became badly stuck. Fortunately, they were able to get a cell phone signal and call for help.

The couple and communications officers at the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center provided Captain Rick Hawkins and Corporal Jeff Sheaman with directions and grid coordinates and they located the pair just before dark. No one was injured, and the couple was transported from the area.

Lowell cautioned people about traveling in the backcountry under current wet conditions. “Even if you’re on a regular dirt road,” he said, “conditions can be risky. And going off-road is riskier still.”

The attached map depicts the general location of Thursday afternoon’s rescue, the Killpecker Creek-Boars Tusk area north of Rock Springs. Authorities warned that wet conditions prevail in the remote backcountry and recommend caution. Having food, water, and extra clothing in the event of trouble are all excellent precautions.