Students Participate In Robotics Event; More Tech Education In The Works

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District #1 students participated in the ‘WyTECC Tinkers & Thinkers’ event which took place Saturday at the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center in Rock Springs.

The event highlighted robotics technology and is part of an ongoing educational enrichment opportunity.

The event series will take place one Saturday a month featuring a different tech-related theme monthly.

The October theme will be video and photography.

Any student from preschool to high school is allowed to participate in the series.

A $20 fee is required for registration. You can register on the organization’s Facebook page, or by contacting Christy Pelham at Eastside Elementary.