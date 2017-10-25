Studio 307 Dance Center Hosts Haunted House

ROCK SPRINGS– Studio 307 Dance Center will be hosting their Halloween Haunt this week, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 26-28, at their new location at 1301 Elk Street.

This year marks the fifth year Studio 307 Dance Center has presented their Halloween Haunt, but it is the first year at their new location. There will be hot cocoa, water, and baked goods available for purchase.

There is a $5 entry fee per person. There is no entry fee for the kid-friendly walk through on Saturday. The haunted house is a fundraiser for Studio 307 Dance Center’s competitive dance teams.



Thursday, October 26

Hours: 6 to 9 pm



Friday, October 27

Hours: 6 to 11 pm



Saturday, October 28

FREE Kid-Friendly Walk Through: 2 to 4 pm

Hours: 6 to 11 pm



