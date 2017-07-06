Stuff the Bus Looking for School Supply Donations & Volunteers

SWEETWATER AND UINTA COUNTIES — Get your supplies ready, because Stuff the Bus is coming back for its 6th year.

Stuff the Bus has been gathering school supplies for Sweetwater County children in need since 2011. Last year, Stuff the Bus was able to help 274 children with all the supplies they needed for school.

This year, Stuff the Bus has partnered with Cowboy Cares Inc.

Cowboy Cares Inc is paying for all the Stuff the Bus t-shirts this year.

Stuff the Bus Organizer Jess Freeman said, “I have been sponsored by many businesses in the community for Stuff the Bus in my 6 years. Cowboy Cares is the only one who has ever offered to help with any of the expense. Normally I pay for everything out of pocket myself and make the shirts. This will be the first time that our volunteers will have professionally made shirts for volunteering.”

Freeman said Cowboy Cares Inc has given away many free services to our most vulnerable members of our community who would have otherwise gone without.

With the help of Cowboy Cares Inc, Stuff the Bus will not only serving Sweetwater county, but also for the first time will be serving Uinta county as well.

Dates to Watch

The dates for the events are as follows:

Sweetwater County Collection : July 29-30

: July 29-30 Sweetwater County Distribution : Aug 12-13

: Aug 12-13 Uinta County Collection : Aug 5-6

: Aug 5-6 Uinta County Distribution: Aug 19-20

The supplies donated for each county will be distributed in that county.

Stuff the Bus accepts monetary donations and donations of school supplies.

The effort is also seeking volunteers this year.

Learn More

