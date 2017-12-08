Subject Arrested for Multiple Alleged Auto Burglaries

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a Rock Springs Police Department press release, Jordan Housel (21) of Rock Springs has been arrested for two counts of auto burglary, unlawful use of a credit card, and forgery.

The case is still under investigation as there have been several debit cards used, in which the victims have not been identified.

If anyone has a credit/debit card(s) they believe were stolen and cancelled without filing a police report, please contact the police department so they can follow up on the declined transactions.

Anyone that has information or has property missing from their vehicles; including checkbooks, wallets, and debit/credit cards please contact the Rock Springs Police

Department at 307-352-1575.