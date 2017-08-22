Sublette County Arrest Reports for August 14th – August 21st

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

August 14th – August 21st

Nevin Jovel, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 18th for alleged possession of a controlled substance plant form and interference with a peace officer.

Guy Kenniger, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on August 18th on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anne Lancaster, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 15th for an alleged probation violation.

Les Mower, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 17th on a warrant for failure to pay.

Laura Anderson, of Tacoma Washington, was arrested on August 16th for alleged possession of a controlled substance plant form.

Parker Simpson, of Rock Springs, was arrested on August 20th for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance plant form, open container, and speeding.

Alex Yeary, of Big Piney, was arrested on August 20th for alleged DUI and speeding.

Christopher Niocholes, of Provo Utah, was arrested on August 20th for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Bryan Deruiter-Zylker, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 18th for an alleged drug violation and warrant for failure to appear.

Shayne Arias, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 18th on a bond revocation warrant.

Brandon Berry, of Elk Grove California, was arrested on August 15th for an alleged DUI.

Jonathan Dale, of Rexburg Idaho, was arrested on August 20th on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ryan Drollinger, of Cora, was arrested on August 19th for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain insurance.

Laura Anderson, of Tacoma Washington, was arrested on August 16th for alleged possession of a controlled substance plant form.