Sublette County Arrest Reports for August 21st – August 28th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

August 14th – August 21st

Marlene Beebe, of Bondurant, was arrested on August 21st for alleged breach of peace.

Gregory Dorman, of Green Brier of Arkansas, was booked on August 25th on a warrant for probation revocation.

Rhela Harley, of Marbleton, was arrested on August 21st for an alleged probation violation.

Andy Heffner, of Big Piney, was arrested on August 26th for an alleged open container, minor in possession of alcohol and bond violation.

Spencer Barton, of Sandy UT, was arrested on August 21st for alleged DUI.

Mandy Strickland, of Parker Colorado, was arrested on August 27th for an alleged DUI and speeding.

Kenneth Welchman, of Afton, was arrested on August 25th for alleged DUI, open container, four drug violations and speeding in a construction zone.

John Phillips, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 26th for an alleged DUI, failure to maintain insurance and expired insurance.