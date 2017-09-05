Sublette County Arrest Reports for August 28th – September 4th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:
August 28th – September 4th
Tyler Higinbotham, of Lander, was arrested on August 31st for an alleged probation violation
Jennifer Jackson, of Marbleton, was arrested on September 2nd for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license and speeding.
Jeremy Lennemann, of Boulder, was arrested on September 2nd for alleged probation violation.
Lucinda Whipps, of Rock Springs, was arrested on Augst 31st on a warrant for failure to pay.
Shayne Arias, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 1st for an alleged contempt of court.