Sublette County Arrest Reports for August 28th – September 4th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

August 28th – September 4th

Tyler Higinbotham, of Lander, was arrested on August 31st for an alleged probation violation

Jennifer Jackson, of Marbleton, was arrested on September 2nd for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Jeremy Lennemann, of Boulder, was arrested on September 2nd for alleged probation violation.

Lucinda Whipps, of Rock Springs, was arrested on Augst 31st on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shayne Arias, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 1st for an alleged contempt of court.