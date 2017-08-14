Sublette County Arrest Reports for August 7th – August 14th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

August 7th – August 14th

Jenna Scandone, of Duxbury Massachusetts, was arrested on August 12th for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Patrick Toomey, of Birmingham Alabama, was arrested on August 8th for alleged minor in possession and possession of false ID.

Jasper Westercamp, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 14 for alleged minor in possession of alcohol.

Chance Fandek, of Boulder, was arrested on August 12th for alleged DUI.

Kaylee Forrester, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 11th for unauthorized use of ID and a warrant for failure to appear.

Samuel Harmon, of Birmingham Alabama, was arrested on August 8th for alleged minor in possession, providing false ID and open container.

Donald Lynn, of Birmingham Alabama, was arrested on August 8th for alleged minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a false ID.

Gustavo Chavez, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 7th for alleged driving on a suspended license and no insurance.