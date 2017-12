The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

December 18 -December 25

Billy Kaiser, of Big Piney, was arrested on December 21st on a warrant for probation revocation.

Elizabeth Koppenhafer, of Pinedale, was arrested on December 19th on a warrant for probation revocation.

Cory Edwards, of Alpine, was booked on December 21st on a warrant for probation revocation.