Sublette County Arrest Reports For December 25 Through January 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

December 25 – January 1

Blain Besso, of Boulder, was arrested on December 30th for alleged DUI, open container and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Erin Cosgrove, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on December 26th for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Justin Hauck, of Pinedale, was booked on December 30th on warrants for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a toxic substance and failure to stop at stop sign.

John Phillips, of Pinedale, was arrested on December 28th on a warrant for bond revocation.

Braxton Smith, of Pinedale, was arrested on January 1st for alleged DUI.

Joseph Vesco, of Parachute Colorado, was arrested on December 26th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and open container.