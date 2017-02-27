Sublette County Arrest Reports for February 14th – 26th

by the Sublette County Sheriff’s OfficeThe following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

February 14th – February 20th

Richard Kaumo, of Rock Springs, was arrested on February 26th by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation warrant.

Amy Goodrich, of Daniel, was arrested on February 26th, by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged domestic battery and probation violation.

Cory Gwin, of Cora, was arrested on February 21st, by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office for alleged drug violation.

Dean Register, of Jackson, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on February 25th for alleged shoplifting.

Ryan Wheeler, of Pinedale, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on February 25th on a bond revocation.

Jonathan Corcillus, of Jackson, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on February 22nd for alleged drug violations, attempting to conspire to commit controlled substance offenses.

Jason Marcincic, of Daniel, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on February 19th, for alleged DWUI and speeding.

Austin Wright, of Pinedale, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on February 15th, for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain a single lane of travel, open container and knowingly giving false information.

Dusan Stojanovic, of Jackson, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on February 15th, for alleged driving while under suspension or revoked license and speeding.