Sublette County Arrest Reports For February 26th – March 5th

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

February 26th – March 5th

Jennifer Jackson, of Moab, Utah, was booked on February 27th on a warrant for contempt of court.

Dominic Linch, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 2nd for alleged possession of a controlled substance, the introduction of a controlled substance to a detention center and a bond revocation.

Joshua Witten, of Garrison, Utah, was booked on March 1st on an out of state warrant.

Gamlet Petrosyan, of Sandy, Utah, was arrested on February 28th for alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, speeding and no insurance.

Timothy Blair, of Marbleton, was arrested on February 26th on a warrant for bond revocation and contempt of court.

Cory Sequera, of Daniel, was arrested on February 28th for alleged theft, possession of a controlled substance, burglary and defrauding a drug/alcohol test.

Earl Preston, of Big Piney, was arrested on March 2nd for allegedly driving without an interlock device, no driver’s license, and failure to obey a stop sign.