Sublette County Arrest Reports For April 16 – April 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

April 16 – April 23

Zachary Williams, of Grants Pass Oregon, was arrested on April 21st for alleged driving on a suspended license and expired registration.

George Woerner, of Pinedale, was arrested on April 17th for alleged credit card fraud, unauthorized use of an ID, theft and introducing contraband to a detention center.

Benjamin Whitman, of Big Piney, was arrested on April 16th on a warrant fore failure to pay.