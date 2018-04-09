Sublette County Arrest Reports For April 2 – April 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

April 2nd – April 9th

Kenneth Crivea, of Pinedale, was arrested on April 3rd for alleged driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain a lane of travel, interference with a peace officer and assault on a peace officer.

John Handy, of Fort Collins, was arrested on April 2nd for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Galen Bellis, of Pinedale, was arrested on April 6th on a warrant for bond revocation.