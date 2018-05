The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

April 30 – May 7

Kevin Brown, of Marbleton, was arrested on May 1st for an alleged probation violation.

Levi Collins, of Clark Colorado, was arrested on May 3rd for a alleged possession of a controlled substance, and no proof of insurance.

Earl Bell, of Rock Springs, was arrested on May 5th for an alleged probation violation.