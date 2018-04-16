Sublette County Arrest Reports For April 9 – April 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

April 9 – April 16

Korey Campaz, of New Castle Deleware, was arrested on April 12th for alleged driving on a suspended license, speeding and failure to slow for emergency vehicles.

Anthony Cordova, of Craig Colorado, was booked on April 10th on a warrant for contempt of court.

Christopher Degraw, of Big Piney, was arrested on April 10th for alleged DUI and speeding.

Carlos Howe, of Pinedale, was arrested on April 9th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Galen Bellis, of Pinedale, was arrested on April 12th for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Koppenhafer, of Pinedale, was arrested on April 14th for alleged driving on a suspended license and a probation violation.

Kip Kinkelaar, of Hilger Montana, was arrested on April 11th for alleged public intoxication.