Sublette County Arrest Reports For June 11-18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

June 11 – June 18

Christopher Carroll, of Healdsburg, Calif., was arrested on June 14 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of alcohol.

Carilyn Elrick, of Parker, Colo., was arrested on June 13 on a warrant for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Katrina Fleck, of Marbleton, was arrested on June 17 for alleged furnishing liquor to minors.

Denver Harrod, of Denver, Colo., was arrested on June 13 for alleged speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth Becker, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 17 for an alleged criminal trespass.

Dominic Linch, of LaBarge, was arrested on June 12 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Skyver Magee, of Thayne, was booked on June 11 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Jerome Manuszak, of Rock Springs, was arrested on June 12 on a warrant for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense and controlled substance manufacturing or delivery.

Wayne Nixon, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 17 for alleged DUI, no driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Tamara Lamoureux, of Marbleton, was booked on June 13 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Mario Vejar, of Marbleton, was arrested on June 15 for alleged aggravated burglary and theft.

James Willingham, of Houston, Texas, was arrested on June 12 for alleged DUI, speeding, and open container.

Alec Ost, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was arrested on June 15 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and speeding.