Sublette County Arrest Reports For June 18-25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

June 18 – June 25

Devin Mcculloch, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 23 for alleged DUI.

Megan Strand, of Marbleton, was arrested on June 18 on a warrant for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense, and manufacturing or delivery.

Benjamin Whitman, of Big Piney, was booked on June 22 on a warrant for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense.

Nikole Hopmann, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was booked on June 21 on a warrant for failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance, and speeding.