Sublette County Arrest Reports For June 4-11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

June 4 – June 11

Stewart Doty, of Big Piney, was arrested on June 4 on a federal warrant for delivery and manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Jason Foster, of Westport, Wash., was arrested on June 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and property destruction.

Chandler Peters, of Rock Springs, was booked on June 9 on a warrant for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.

Joseph Bozner, of Reliance, was arrested on June 9 for alleged DUI and not using a turn signal.