Sublette County Arrest Reports For March 12th – March 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

March 12th – March 19

Rafael Cotto, of Raleigh North Carolina, was arrested on March 13th on a warrant out of Connecticut.

Michael Delaney, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 18th for alleged simple assault.

Rex Dohrmann, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 14th on a warrant out of Sweetwater County.

Keith Fila, of Big Piney, was arrested on March 13trh for alleged public intoxication.

Justin Blevins, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 18th for alleged DUI.

Jeffrey Lewis, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 15th on a warrant for probation revocation.

Noe Lozano, of Brighton Colorado, was arrested on March 18th on two warrants for failure to pay.

Kara Ranta, of Marbleton, was arrested on March 15th for an alleged probation violation.

Christopher Tebedo, of Grand Junction, Colorado was arrested on March 19th for alleged reckless endangerment.

Jared Foster, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 14th for an alleged DUI and speeding.

Benjamin Whitman, of Marbleton, was arrested on March 13th on a warrant out of Sweetwater County.