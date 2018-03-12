Sublette County Arrest Reports For March 5th – March 12th

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

March 5th – March 12th

Earl Bell, of Thermopolis, was a booked on March 6th on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and theft.

Travis Dee, of Rock Springs, was arrested on March 9th for alleged driving on a suspended license, expired registration and possession of a controlled substance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Marcus Gerwatowski, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 6th on a warrant for obtaining property by false pretense.

Sergey Gusey, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on March 10th for alleged possession of a controlled substance, no insurance and speeding.

Caleb Bazzle, of Pinedale, was booked on March 9th on a warrant for probation violation.

Elizabeth Koppenhafer, of Pinedale, was booked on March 5th on a warrant for bond revocation.

Jorge Parra-Sotelo, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 10th for alleged DUI, open container, no insurance, speeding, and no driver’s license.

Roger Rougelot, of SLC, was arrested on March 9th for alleged DUI, open container, interference with a peace officer, no insurance, passing in a no passing zone, and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.

Angel Whicker, of Marbleton, was arrested on March 5th for alleged DUI and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.

Nevil Jovel, of Pinedale, was arrested on March 8th on a warrant for probation revocation.