Sublette County Arrest Reports For May 14-17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

May 14 – May 17

Rhela Harley, of Marbleton, was arrested on May 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, theft, and bond revocation.

Alfred Johnson, of Boulder, was arrested on May 19 for alleged domestic battery.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jeremy Madole, of Pinedale, was arrested on May 15 for alleged DUI.

Ronald Peterson, of Rock Springs, was arrested on May 14 for alleged reckless driving, failure to slow for emergency vehicles, speeding, no insurance, passing on a hill, minor in possession of alcohol, and open container.

Travis Dees, of Rock Springs, was arrested on May 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Young, of Big Piney, was arrested on May 19 for alleged public intoxication.

Christopher Sonnenberg, of Pinedale, was arrested on May 18 for alleged probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.