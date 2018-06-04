Sublette County Arrest Reports For May 28 – June 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

May 28 – June 4

Kelin George, of Rock Springs, was arrested on June 2 for alleged youthful driver with .02 alcohol or greater, minor in possession of alcohol, and battery.

James Johnson, of Rifle, Colo., was arrested for alleged driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

Lannis Miller, of Kremmling, Colo., was arrested on May 28 for alleged DUI, speeding, open container, and no proof of insurance.

Sharon Pape, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 2 for alleged battery.

Cory Edwards, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 3 for an alleged DUI and driving on a suspended license.