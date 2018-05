The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

May 7 – May 14

Daniel Davis, of West Virginia, was arrested on May 7th for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance (crystalline form), and possession of a controlled substance (plant form).

Ryan Drollinger, of Cora, Colo., was arrested on May 9th for an alleged probation violation.

Derek Willoughby, of Daniel, was arrested on May 12th for alleged DUI.