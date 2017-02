The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

January 30th – February 6th

Steven Alandt, of Wixom, MI was arrested on February 2nd by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office for alleged possession of a controlled substance, speeding and no proof of insurance.

Peter Gemmiti, of Boulder was arrested on February 5th by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office for alleged DWUI, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and speeding.