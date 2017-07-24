Sublette County Arrest Reports for July 17 – July 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

July 17 – July 24

Alysa Goerge, of Marbleton, was arrested on July 19, for alleged theft, wrongful disposing of property, two counts of drug violations and a probation violation.

Andy Heffner, of Big Piney, was arrested on July 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aaron Lozano, of La Salle, CO was arrested on July 17 for alleged DWUI and drug violations.

Robert Seilbach, of Rock Springs, was arrested on July 22 for alleged DWUI and speeding.

William Ambrose, of Boulder, was arrested on July 19 for alleged DWUI, driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus Tolotti, of Reno, NV was arrested on July 20 for an alleged drug violation.

Jodi Teague, of Marbleton, was arrested on July 23 for alleged driving under suspension.