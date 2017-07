The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

July 24 – July 31

Dominique Hernandez, of Big Piney, was arrested on July 28th for alleged DWUI.

Triston Reese, of Pinedale, was arrested on July 29th for alleged DWUI and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Hansen, of Elgin, OR was arrested on July 28th for failure to register as a sex offender.