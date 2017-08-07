Sublette County Arrest Reports for July 31st – August 7th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

July 31st – August 7th

Galen Bellis, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 6th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession.

Micheal Estes, of Farson, was arrested on August 5th for alleged DUI and open container.

Mikael Gregg, of Pinedale, was booked on a warrant for failure to pay and a warrant for bond revocation.

Augustus Haggerty, of Cave Junction, OR, was arrested on July 31st for alleged driving on a suspended license, speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Shayne Arias, of Pinedale, was arrested on July 31st for alleged DUI, speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Jill Kaul, of Pinedale, was arrested on August 3 for alleged interference with a peace officer and a warrant for child endangerment and a drug violation.

Kristen McIntyre, of Lander, was arrested on August 1 for a warrant for probation revocation and a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Mondejar, of Miami, FL, was arrested on August 1st for alleged speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Caleb Raney, of Pinedale, was arrested on the August 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession.

Carlos Jaramillo, of Miami, FL, was arrested on August 1st for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Smyth, of Sublette County, was arrested on August 3 for alleged theft.