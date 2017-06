The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

June 19 – 26

Elizabeth Koppenhafer, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 22 for an alleged DUI and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Jason Simmons, of Green River, was arrested on June 22 on a warrant for probation violation.

Andrew Anderson, of Providence, Utah, was arrested on June 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and and a minor in possession of alcohol.