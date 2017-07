The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

June 26th – July 3rd

Matthew Taylor, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 30th for alleged battery.

Leland Metcalf, of Pinedale, was arrested on July 2nd for alleged driving under suspended license.

Corina Holfus, of Pinedale, was arrested on July 1st for an alleged DWUI.

Sierra Tucker, of Clearfield, UT, was arrested on July 2nd on a warrant out of Texas.