Sublette County Arrest Reports for June 5 to June 12

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

June 5 – 12

Jesse Oglesby, of La Barge, was arrested on June 7th, for alleged DWUI, driving while under suspension and no registration.

John Osteimer, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 9th for alleged DWUI.

Elizabeth Morris, of Boulder, was arrested on June 11th for alleged DWUI.

Keith Ellis, of Cheyenne, was arrested on June 7th for alleged driving under suspension speeding and possession of controlled substance.

Kyle Glantz, of Pinedale, turned himself in on June 6th for a warrant for bond revocation.

Andrew Harrower, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 5th for alleged public intoxication.

Christine Jurgawczinski, of Chavannes France, was arrested on June 7th for speeding 20 miles-per-hour or more.

Robert Cline, of Taylorsville Utah, was booked on June 6th on a warrant for failure to pay four warrants out of Utah.