Sublette County Arrest Reports for May 22 – 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

May 22nd – May 29th

Charles Meeks, of Mountain View, was booked on May 23rd on a previous sentence and a warrant for driving under suspension, failure to maintain liability insurance, driving without an interlock device and failure to report an accident.

John Nash, of Randolph UT, was booked on May 23rd on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shyla Nicholas, of FT. Washakie was arrested on May 28th for an alleged DWUI.

Andrew Protz, of Boulder, WY was arrested on May 23rd for an alleged DWUI.

Ian Davies, of Reading England, was arrested on May 29th for speeding 20+mph over the limit.

Brenton Taylor, of Pinedale, was arrested on May 22nd for an alleged drug violation.

Robert Ranta, of Rock Springs, was booked on may 23rd on a warrant for probation revocation.