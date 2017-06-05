Sublette County Arrest Reports for May 29 – June 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

May 29th – June 5th

Bryan Deruiter-Zylker, of Pinedale, was arrested on May 31, for alleged DWUI and open container.

Tawni Deardorff, of Boulder, was arrested on May 31, for alleged DWUI, open container, and failure to maintain a lane of travel.

Tiffany Eddy, of Marbleton, was arrested on May 31st on a probation violation.

Scot Pospisil, of Fargo, was arrested on June 4th for alleged driving under suspension, headlights and open container.

William Day, of Boulder, was arrested on June 1st for alleged driving while under suspension, speeding and an out of county warrant.