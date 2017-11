The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

November 13 – November 20

Zachary Haller, of Idaho Falls, ID, was arrested on November 14th for alleged violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance.

Marissa Horman, of Idaho Falls, ID, was arrested on November 14th for alleged violation of a protection order.

Ian Gordon, of Wilson, WY, was arrested on November 13th for alleged possession of a controlled substance.