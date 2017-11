Sublette County Arrest Reports For November 20 – November 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

November 20 – November 27

Randy Ellis, of Casper, was arrested on November 26th for alleged DUI, unsafe backing, no seatbelt and careless driving.

Virginia Garcia, of Alpine, was booked on November 22nd on a warrant for bond revocation.

Ann Lancaster, of Pinedale, was booked on November 21st on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Lopez, of Casper, was arrested on November 22nd for alleged DUI and speeding.

Kelsey Broderick, of Corpus Christie, TX, was arrested on November 26th for alleged DUI.

Jeramie McGuire, of Big Piney, was arrested on November 21st for alleged driving without a license.

Rodney Manske, of Rock Springs, was booked on November 21st on a warrant for probation revocation.