Sublette County Arrest Reports For November 27 – December 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

November 27 – December 4

Robert Hackney, of Boulder, was arrested on November 30th for alleged domestic battery.

Elizabeth Koppenhafer, of Pinedale, was arrested on December 1st on a warrant for bond revocation.

Randy Mendenhall, of SLC, was arrested on November 27th for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Phaedra Serrano, of Bondurant, was booked on November 30th on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Davis, of La Barge, was arrested on December 3rd for alleged public intoxication.