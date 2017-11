Sublette County Arrest Reports for November 6 – November 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

November 6 – November 13

Jerel Hall, of Irwin Idaho, was booked on November 9th on a warrant for bond revocation.

Timothy Hufford, of Anderson California, was booked on November 13th on a warrant for defrauding an innkeeper.

Ian Lancaster, of Taylorsville Utah, was arrested on November 9th for alleged speeding and possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for failure to pay.

Dewey Martin, of Riverton, was booked on November 8th on two warrants for failure to pay.

Jammer Haggard, of Idaho Falls, was arrested on November 13th for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Derrick Sheffield, of Pinedale, was arrested on November 10th for alleged DUI.