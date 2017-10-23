Sublette County Arrest Reports for October 16 – October 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

October 16 – October 23

Bryan Deruiter-Zylker, of Pinedale, was arrested on October 18th on a warrant for contempt of court and bond revocation.

David Krause, of Alpine, was arrested on October 16th for alleged open container, possession of a controlled substance, speeding and no insurance.

Jay Mentaberry, of Alpine, was arrested on October 16th for alleged open container and possession of a controlled substance.

Carl Roice, of Gillette, was arrested on October 18th on a warrant for probation revocation.

Earl Bell, of Thermopolis, was arrested on October 18th for alleged theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.