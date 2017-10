The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

October 2 – October 9

Justin Hill, of Pinedale, was arrested on October 6th for alleged battery.

Elizebeth Koppenhafer, of Boulder, was arrested on October 7th for alleged DUI, driving on suspended license and probation violation.

Richard Wheeler, of Green River, was arrested on October 6th for alleged DUI.

Rhela Harley, of Marbleton, was arrested on October 6th on a warrant for bond revocation.