Sublette County Arrest Reports for October 30 – November 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

October 30 – November 6

Daniel Alley, of Boulder, was arrested on November 1st for alleged DUI and speeding.

Theodore Fitzgerald, of San Fransisco, CA was arrested on November 3rd for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Hanson, of Castle Rock, CO, was arrested on November 5th for alleged DUI and property destruction.

Scott Allen, of Pinedale, was arrested on October 30th on an arrest warrant for failure to pay.

Scott Allen, of Pinedale, was arrested on October 30th on an arrest warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, child endangering and distribution to persons under 18 years old.

James Woods, of Big Piney, was arrested on November 3rd for alleged strangulation of a household member.