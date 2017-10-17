Sublette County Arrest Reports for October 9 – October 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

October 9 – October 16

Abbie Stanis, of Alpine, was arrested on October 12th for alleged driving on a suspended license and no insurance.

Leonel Villazon, of Miami Florida, was arrested on October 14th for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding in a construction zone.

Hillary West, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was booked on October 15th on a warrant for failure to appear.

Connor Smith, of Marbleton, was arrested on October 12th for an alleged probation violation and minor in possession of alcohol.

Cory Gwin, of Cora, was arrested on October 11th on a warrant for failure to appear.

Roy Moates, of Marbleton, was arrested on October 10th on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kimberly Rials, of Marbleton, was arrested on October 10th on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lavander Ross, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested on October 10th on a warrant for failure to appear.

Scott Allen, of Pinedale, was arrested on October 16th on a warrant for contempt of court.