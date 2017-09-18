Sublette County Arrest Reports for September 11th – September 18th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

September 11th – September 18th

Stewart Doty, of Big Piney, was arrested on September 12th for alleged planting cultivated drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled susbtance and conspiracy to commit controlled substance offenses.

Doty was arrested as part of an alleged marijuana grow bust at the Wyomatoes Company. Click here to read the full story.

Virginia Garcia, of Alpine, was arrested on September 16th for alleged DUI, failure to maintain a single lane of travel and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Amanda Lambrecht, of LaBarge, was arrested on September 15th for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Stephen Ralston, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 11th for alleged breach of peace and battery.

Scott Allen, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 11th for an alleged breach of peace and unlawful contact.

Gilbert Salazar, of Rock Springs, was arrested on September 16th for alleged DUI.