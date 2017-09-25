Sublette County Arrest Reports for September 18th – September 25th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

September 18th – September 25th

Trevor Holmes, of Power River, was arrested on September 18th for allegedly driving while under suspension and failure to maintain insurance.

Kimberly Kumer, of Rock Springs, was arrested on September 18th for alleged DWUI.

Tamara Lamoureux, of Rock Springs, was booked on September 21st on a warrant for failure to pay.

Andrew Vigil, of Jackson Hole, was arrested on September 24th for alleged domestic battery and an out of county warrant.

Rowdy Cheatham, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 18th on a warrant for probation violation.