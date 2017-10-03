Sublette County Arrest Reports for September 25th – October 2nd

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

September 25th — October 2nd

Donovan Cleveland, of Rock Springs, was arrested on September 27th on an out of county warrant.

Bryan Deruiter-Zylker, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 27th on a warrant for bond revocation.

Waylon Dyess, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 29th for alleged domestic battery.

Katrina Fleck, of Marbleton, was arrested on September 28th on an out of county arrest warrant.

Max Bozner, of Reliance, was arrested on September 27th for alleged driving without an interlock device and expired registration.

Kristopffer Murphy, of Big Piney, was arrested on October 1st for an alleged DUI-youthful offender, minor in possession of alcohol, failure to report an accident and careless driving.

Michael Pearson, of Thayne, was arrested on September 26th for an alleged probation violation.

Branden Simkins, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 30th for alleged DUI, open container and child endangerment.

Lorin Tabb, of Pinedale, was arrested on September 30th for alleged DUI and driving on a sidewalk.

Trevor Holmes, of Powder River, was booked on September 29th for an out of county warrant.

Stephen Wilcox, of New Orleans, LA, was arrested on September 27th for alleged public intoxication.

Anthony Theriot, of Casper, was arrested on September 25th for alleged DUI, speeding in a construction zone, failure to maintain a single lane and following too closely.